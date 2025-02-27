Somalia and Ethiopia have agreed to build trust between them through diplomatic and economic cooperation, the two nations announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

It follows talks between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu.

The two leaders discussed enhancing security cooperation, boosting trade partnerships and deepening ties.

The Horn of Africa neighbours reached an agreement in December, called the “Ankara Declaration”, following Türkiye-mediated talks that calmed tensions after Ethiopia's port deal with the breakaway Somalia's region of Somaliland.

Normalisation of ties

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit was part of normalisation of relations between the two nations, the joint communique said, after the two nations last month announced plans to restore full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals.

''The two sides reiterated their determination to work together in advancing common interests, promoting peace and security, and deepening bilateral relations," the statement said.

Reiterating their commitment to the Ankara Declaration, they welcomed the commencement of technical negotiations by their representatives in Ankara earlier this month.

Ahead of Prime Minister Abiy's arrival, local Somali media outlets reported that several mortars were fired toward the airport. But there were no immediate reports of casualties.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, also confirmed to Anadolu news agency that some of the mortars landed close to the Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.