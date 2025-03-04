By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

In the open skies over Cameroon, Tagus drones flit about with the agility of natural aviators. So much so that at higher altitudes, they can be mistaken for raptors in flight.

It takes a closer look to discover that these are not birds but sophisticated, remote-controlled flying machines that bear the stamp of Cameroonian innovation and craftsmanship.

Biyem-Assi Camtel, one of the working-class districts of Yaoundé, is where Tagus was born. Today, the name evokes pride and curiosity every time these drones soar as part of a test flight or demonstration.

Over the past four years, Tagus Drone has been leading the way in designing and selling these cutting-edge devices that have a variety of uses across sectors ranging from defence and agriculture to insurance and entertainment.

The start-up is the brainchild of Borel Taguia, a 30-year-old Cameroonian with a knack for technological innovation and problem-solving, and a dream to achieve something beyond self-aggrandisement.

Vision takes flight

Drone technology, which is developing rapidly across the world, is revolutionising many areas from defence to agriculture, logistics to health.

In particular, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAVs) have gained a critical place in security and reconnaissance-surveillance operations.

In recent years, Türkiye stands out among the countries making strong investments in this field, attracting global attention with its high-tech drone systems.

This global trend has become a source of inspiration to many young tech-savvy in Africa, like Borel, who aim to contribute their quotas to the development of their countries.

Borel's initiative started with him wanting to help his country's defence forces strengthen their surveillance system to anticipate and respond to terrorist threats better.

The inventor in him was particularly concerned about attacks by the terrorist group Boko Haram in Cameroon's far north.

"I wondered what contribution I could make to support the Cameroonian army? I had a dream: to build a solar-powered flying machine," he tells TRT Afrika.

"For my idea to take shape, technical and financial resources were needed. So, I took part in a competition called 'Graine d'ingénierie', where my project was selected among the best three in Cameroon. This enabled me to obtain funding to manufacture my first drone prototype. I also received financial support from my parents."

Borel's academic prowess was equally impressive — he graduated from the École nationale supérieure polytechnique de Maroua with an exceptional 18.05/20 average in renewable energy, which earned him a distinction. While defending his design dissertation, he received an "excellent" grade.

Patented technology

By 26, Borel had secured his first patent and launched the first generation of Tagus drones.

His vision attracted international investors, enabling the company to build on its potential to develop devices serving sectors across Africa, including healthcare, transport, cartography and photography.

"We offer a comprehensive drone portfolio," Borel explains. "From professional to amateur models, we have designed something for every need. Our latest release, the T24 drone, is perfect for children and aspiring pilots. It is priced at 25,000 CFA franc (US $39.9), and the range extends to 1,300,000 CFA franc ($2,076). The idea is to ensure affordability alongside versatility."

In the four years since its incorporation, Tagus Drone has generated a turnover exceeding 1.3 billion CFA franc ($1.95 million).

"Every year, we pay dividends to our shareholders," says Borel, his face radiant at the thought.

Distinctive portfolio

While numerous tutorials explain drone construction, Tagus Drone distinguishes itself through unique options, features, sizing and pricing.

The start-up's client base spans private and public sectors in Cameroon and beyond, a testament to the homegrown initiative's quality and constant quest for innovation that delivers value to clients.

For those who have seen Tagus Drone take wing from close, this isn't just another technology-focused venture cracking the business code. It's the story of a young engineer daring to dream big and bringing it to fruition from a Central African country still in the throes of technological transition.