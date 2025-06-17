WORLD
US deploys 30 aerial refuelling tankers to Middle East: report
The US has deployed more than 30 aerial refuelling tankers to the Middle East in recent days to prepare for possible American support of Israeli strikes against Iran.
The US is reportedly planning to overtly back up Israel in Tel Aviv's war against Iran. / Photo: Reuters
13 hours ago

The US has deployed more than 30 aerial refuelling tankers to the Middle East in recent days to prepare for possible American support of Israeli strikes against Iran, two sources told CNN.

The tankers would enable the US Air Force refuelling of Israeli fighter jets during potential operations above Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Fox News reported the US is also moving fighter jets to the region, a US official confirmed.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet his national security team in the White House Situation Room at 1700GMT on Tuesday to decide US policy on the Israel-Iran war.

US 'seriously' considering joining conflict

The deployments come as Trump is "seriously" considering joining the conflict by launching strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, particularly the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow, US officials told Axios.

Israeli officials believe Trump will likely enter the war within days to target Iran's underground enrichment facility, according to Axios.

"Our patience is wearing thin," Trump wrote on Tuesday about Iran.

"Unconditional surrender," he wrote separately.

"He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment," Vice President JD Vance also said on Tuesday.

