August 24, 2025
Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would soon host a Libyan-US energy forum aimed at boosting partnerships and investment in the North African country's oil and natural gas sector.
Libya is one of Africa's biggest oil producers.
The event, for which no date has yet been set, will be held in partnership with an American company and will be attended by representatives from leading US energy firms along with Libyan investors and officials, an NOC statement said.
SOURCE:Reuters