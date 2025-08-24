BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Libya's state oil company to host joint US energy forum aimed at increasing investment
Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would soon host a Libyan-US energy forum aimed at boosting partnerships and investment.
Libya's state oil company to host joint US energy forum aimed at increasing investment
Libya is one of Africa's leading oil producers. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2025

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would soon host a Libyan-US energy forum aimed at boosting partnerships and investment in the North African country's oil and natural gas sector.

Libya is one of Africa's biggest oil producers.

Recommended

The event, for which no date has yet been set, will be held in partnership with an American company and will be attended by representatives from leading US energy firms along with Libyan investors and officials, an NOC statement said.

 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us