A Turkish defence system, high-speed target drone system, Simsek, has been successfully tested, a top defence official said.

With its lightning rocket-assisted take-off (RATO) system, Simsek took off from the ground for the first time and gained the ability to be used in target aircraft and kamikaze missions, Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"Our defence industry has added yet another critical capability to its arsenal," he wrote.