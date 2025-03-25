For many people, the first memories of bullying are etched into their minds like scars—small moments that felt monumental at the time. Perhaps it was a cruel nickname shouted across a schoolyard, a mocking comment about one’s appearance, or the isolating sting of being excluded.

For Nollywood icon Chinedu Ikedieze, famously known as Aki, it was the relentless taunts about his height.

"Kids would just touch me and talk to me anyhow," he recalled in a recent viral video. "Sometimes, even my siblings, during arguments, would call me the same names that other children used to bully me. It was devastating."

Bullying, whether in childhood or adulthood, leaves a lasting imprint. It chips away at self-esteem, fosters feelings of isolation, and, in the most severe cases, can lead to depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

‘Easy targets’

For celebrities, the stakes are even higher. Their lives are lived in the public eye, making them easy targets for both in-person ridicule and online harassment.

Yet, behind the glitz and glamour, many African stars have faced the same painful experiences as ordinary people, proving that bullying knows no boundaries of fame or fortune.

But Aki’s story is one of resilience. Growing up with dwarfism, he faced relentless mockery and stigma.

"There were times I thought of ending it all because I felt society wasn’t being fair to me," he confessed in a recent interview posted on X.

But amid the darkness, he found solace in his mother’s words.

"My mother told me, 'If you want to go abroad, read your books.' So, I knew the only weapon I had to conquer the world was education. I paid more attention to my studies. Whenever those negative thoughts crept in, I would remind myself, 'Remember what mum said? Mum said I'll be a great man only if I study.' That became my source of comfort," he shared.

Bullying in Africa

Bullying is a pervasive issue across Africa, affecting both children and adults, celebrities and ordinary people alike.

According to a 2023 report by UNESCO, 42% of African students aged 13–15 have experienced bullying in schools, with verbal abuse, physical violence and cyberbullying being the most common forms.

In countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, the numbers are even higher, with over 50% of students reporting incidents of bullying.

Cyberbullying, in particular, has become a growing concern. A 2022 study by the African Union revealed that 1 in 3 young Africans has experienced online harassment, with public figures and celebrities being disproportionately targeted due to their visibility.

Bullied celebs

Celebrities, despite their fame and success, are not immune to bullying. In fact, their public personas often make them prime targets.

A 2021 survey by the African Mental Health Foundation found that 65% of African celebrities have experienced some form of bullying, ranging from body shaming and racial slurs to cyberbullying and death threats.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage once reveled her own struggles with cyberbullying, which led to moments of deep despair.

"People say things online without thinking about the damage it can cause," she said. "There were days I just wanted to disappear, but I had to remind myself of my purpose and the people who love me."

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o, though now a global icon, has spoken about the insecurities she faced growing up.

"I was teased for my dark skin and told I wasn’t beautiful enough," she shared. "It made me question my worth, and there were moments I felt like giving up. But I learned to embrace my uniqueness and turn my pain into strength."

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has also been vocal about his mental health struggles.

"Depression is real, and bullying can push you to the edge," he said.

"I’ve had moments where I felt like ending it all, but music and my faith saved me. We need to talk more about mental health in Africa."

Zimbabwean comedian and TV personality Tinopona Katsande, better known as ‘Tin Tin,’ also shared her own harrowing experience with bullying and depression.

"I was always ridiculed for my long neck, long limbs and even long nose, some said. They used to call me ‘giraffe’ because I was taller and lankier than all the other kids in my class, "she recounts.

“It got so bad that I considered suicide. But I realised that my life had value, and I sought help. Today, I use my platform to encourage others to do the same."

Mental health impact

The psychological toll of bullying is severe, particularly for public figures who face constant scrutiny.

"Celebrities are under constant pressure to maintain a perfect image, which makes them more vulnerable to the effects of bullying,” Dr Anita Shamdasani, a Johannesburg-based clinical psychologist, tells TRT Afrika. “Being constantly criticised and ridiculed causes many of them to feel depressed, anxious, and even suicidal."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bullying is one of the leading causes of depression among adolescents and young adults in Africa, with suicide rates among young people rising steadily over the past decade.

In Nigeria, for instance, a 2022 report by the Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative revealed that bullying accounts for 30% of suicide cases among teenagers.

Dr Shamdasani offers the following practical advice for coping with bullying, whether you’re a public figure or not.

· Seek support – Don’t suffer in silence. It is important to reach out to trusted friends, family or mental health professionals. Having a good support system has the power to lift one from the depths of despair.

· Focus on your strengths – Bullies often target what they perceive as weaknesses. Reminding oneself of individual accomplishments and strengths can fortify self-esteem. Writing down these qualities reinforces self-confidence.

· Limit exposure to negativity – For celebrities, this might mean taking breaks from social media or hiring someone to manage their online presence. For others, it could mean avoiding toxic people or triggering environments.

· Practice self-care – Engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation. Be it exercise, meditation or a hobby, self-care can help rebuild a sense of self-worth.

· Speak out – Like Aki and others have done, sharing experiences of bullying can be incredibly empowering. It not only helps the bullied person heal but also inspires others who may be going through similar experiences.

· Seek professional help – If bullying leads to depression or suicidal thoughts, it is crucial to seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy and, if necessary, medication can provide the tools to cope and heal.

‘We all deserve love’

Aki’s journey from despair to triumph, alongside the stories of other African celebrities, is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. However, it also highlights the urgent need for societal change.

"Bullying, whether in schools, workplaces, or online, is a pervasive issue that requires collective action," Dr Shamdasani states. "We need to foster environments of empathy and kindness, where differences are celebrated rather than ridiculed."

As Aki puts it, "No one should ever feel like ending their life because of how they look or who they are. We all deserve love, respect, and a chance to shine."