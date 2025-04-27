WORLD
2 min read
Israel extends compulsory military service by four months amid manpower shortage
The Israeli army has extended compulsory military service by four months amid a manpower shortage.
Israel extends compulsory military service by four months amid manpower shortage
Israel faces manpower shortage in its army. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2025

The Israeli army extended compulsory military service by four months amid a manpower shortage, local media said on Sunday.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, soldiers will serve an additional four months to a full three-year term.

The army also decided to suspend pre-release leaves, requiring soldiers to serve a full three years before discharge.

There was no immediate confirmation from the army of the report.

Unprecedented manpower shortage

The newspaper said the decision was taken to address an unprecedented manpower shortage as the army is now short of 10,000 troops, 7,000 of them in combat units.

The move comes as the Israeli army continued a deadly war on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 51,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The Israeli government had attempted to pass legislation extending compulsory service to three years from the current two years and eight months, but the move faced opposition from ultra-Orthodox members of the coalition, who want an exemption for their community from military service in return for supporting the legislation.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, account for roughly 13% of Israel's 10 million population.

Genocide case

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us