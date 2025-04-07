AFRICA
2 min read
AU expels Israeli envoy to Ethiopia from Rwanda genocide commemorations
The ambassador was thrown out after member states refused to participate alongside him in the conference, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.
AU expels Israeli envoy to Ethiopia from Rwanda genocide commemorations
The commemoration of the Rwanda genocide is annual event at the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia. / Others
April 7, 2025

Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia Avraham Neguise was expelled on Monday from a conference on the Rwandan genocide organized by the African Union in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said that Neguise was thrown out after member states refused to participate alongside him in the conference .

The ministry also condemned statements made by Mahmoud Youssouf, the newly-elected chairperson of the African Union Commission, during the event.

Observer member

“It is outrageous that at an event commemorating the victims of the genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, [Youssouf] chose to introduce anti-Israel political elements,” it said.

In July 2021, Israel said that it had rejoined the African Union as an observer member.

Neguise, a former lawmaker for the ruling Likud Party, has been Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia since August 2024.

In February 2023, an Israeli diplomat was expelled from the 36th African Union summit of heads of state held in Addis Ababa.

Fresh Gaza assault

The incident came as the Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,400 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister B enjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us