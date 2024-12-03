Egyptian authorities have arrested a man in Upper Egypt for possessing hundreds of ancient artefacts.

The suspect, who was not named, has a criminal record and obtained the relics through illegal excavation, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The seized artefacts include statues, coins, masks, pottery, and amulets, dating back to various historical periods, police in Upper Egypt's Assiut Governorate added.

Authorities are investigating the extent of the illegal excavation operation and the potential involvement of other individuals, China news agency Xinhua News Agency reports.

The arrest comes amidst ongoing efforts by Egyptian authorities to combat the illegal trade of antiquities.

In August, Egyptian police arrested a former lawmaker and others on charges of illegal excavation and smuggling of 201 Pharaonic, Greek, and Roman artefacts, an interior ministry statement said.

The government says it has implemented stricter regulations and increased security measures to safeguard cultural artefacts.

