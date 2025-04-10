History is being made as Morocco hosts the first-ever World Football Summit (WFS) on African soil.

The landmark event has drawn over 1,000 delegates from 47 nations. Organisers say this edition is "designed to connect football leaders with the overarching goal to drive sustainable growth, inclusivity, and innovation across the global game".

According to a WFS statement, the summit, which runs from April 9 to 10, serves as "an international platform that brings together leaders and key stakeholders within the football industry to discuss, promote, and generate business opportunities."

“Football is more than 90 minutes,” declared Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Moroccan Football Federation, during welcome remarks. “It embodies values of inclusion, unity, and social cohesion. That’s why we’re here – to celebrate football as a global force for good.”

Having evolved from its annual base in Madrid, WFS is now a series of global physical and digital events.

Africa-Europe football bridge

With the highly anticipated 2030 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal, organisers say the summit highlights the nation’s broader ambitions within the global football community.

"This is not a bid of convenience," Lekjaa emphasised. "It’s about legacy, unity, and a shared future.”

The 2030 tournament will mark a historic milestone as the first World Cup to span two continents, commemorating the competition's centenary.

Morocco has expressed its hope that its co-hosting role will "foster intercultural dialogue – positioning the country as a bridge between Africa and Europe.”

WFS says the summit should connect the most influential professionals in the international football industry. This includes representatives from clubs, leagues, federations, and governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA, as well as senior executives, players, coaches, and technical staff.

Football administrators and sports personalities will be speaking at different sessions.

The next World Football Summit takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10 to 11 December 2025.