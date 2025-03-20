Morocco plans to invest 15 billion dirhams ($1.55 billion) to build a new terminal at its largest airport, Casablanca, to triple passenger numbers by the time Morocco co-hosts the 2030 soccer World Cup, its airports authority said on Thursday.

The new terminal will serve as an African hub and will be connected to a high-speed train network that will link Kenitra to Marrakech, airports authority ONDA said in a statement. The train network is a separate project that has already been announced.

Casablanca airport's expansion is part of a push to double Morocco's overall airport capacity to 78 million to meet increasing traffic in the run-up to the World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Casablanca airport will be able to handle 35 million passengers by 2029, up from 10.5 million currently, ONDA said.

Record number of vistors

Morocco reported a record 17.4 million visitors last year, up 20% on the previous year, and it expects to attract 26 million tourists in 2030.

Moroccan airline RAM also plan to quadruple its fleet to 200 by 2037.