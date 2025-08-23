TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s First Lady writes a letter to Melania Trump urging her to advocate for Gaza’s children
In the letter to the US First Lady, Emine Erdoğan also stresses that every child has the universal right to grow up safely, regardless of location, race, or religion.
August 23, 2025

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan has written to US First Lady Melania Trump, urging her to show the same concern for children in Gaza as she has for Ukrainian children affected by war.

In a letter dated August 22, 2025, First Lady Erdoğan referenced Melania Trump’s past advocacy, highlighting her compassion for the 648 Ukrainian children who have lost their lives in the conflict.

She urged Melania to address the ongoing suffering in Gaza, where an estimated 62,000 civilians—including 18,000 children—have been killed over the past two years.

‘Children must be defended’

Recalling their meeting at the White House six years ago, the Turkish First Lady praised her US counterpart’s moral sensitivity, evident in her recent letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said her humanitarian stance “inspires hope in people’s hearts.”

She also emphasised that the right of children to grow up in a safe environment is a universal right that must be defended irrespective of geography, race, or religion.

“The words ‘unknown infant’ inscribed on the shrouds of thousands of Gazan children whose names cannot even be identified inflict irreparable wounds on our collective conscience,” she wrote in her letter.

‘Send a letter to Netanyahu’

In the letter, the Turkish First Lady also suggested Melania to send a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an end to the crisis. 

“These days, when the world is experiencing a collective awakening and the recognition of Palestine has become a global will, I believe your call on behalf of Gaza would fulfill a historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” she wrote.

Emine Erdogan concluded her letter by emphasising the importance of defending international law and shared human values to restore hope for Gaza’s surviving children.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World
