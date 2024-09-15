AFRICA
At least 64 people feared dead in Nigeria boat accident
At least 64 people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara on Saturday.
A wooden boat carrying 70 farmers capsized as it was transporting them across a river in Nigeria's Zamfara state on September 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
At least 64 people were feared dead following a boat accident on a river in Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria, local officials said on Saturday.

A wooden boat carrying 70 farmers capsized as it was transporting them across the river to reach their farmlands close to Gummi town on Saturday morning.

Local authorities swiftly mobilised residents for a rescue operation, and after three hours, six survivors were pulled from the water.

"This is the second time such an incident has occurred in the Gummi Local Government Area," Aminu Nuhu Falale, a local administrator who led the rescue efforts, said.

He added that emergency teams were intensifying their search in the hope of finding more survivors.

More than 900 farmers rely on crossing the river daily to access their farmlands, but only two boats are available, often leading to overcrowding, the local traditional ruler said.

Zamfara State, already plagued by criminal gangs seeking control of mineral resources, has also been severely affected by flooding caused by heavy rains.

Two weeks ago, floods displaced more than 10,000 residents, local officials said.

