Britain has sanctioned two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers over their comments on Gaza, media reports said Tuesday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will face a travel ban and have their assets frozen as part of the measures announced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The two "incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights," said Lammy, as reported by the BBC.

According to the report, responding to the sanctions, Israel said it is "outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind [sic] of measures."