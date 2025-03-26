AFRICA
1 min read
Floods kill seven people in Uganda's capital Kampala
Floods in Uganda's capital have killed at least seven people, authorities said on Wednesday.
Floods kill seven people in Uganda's capital Kampala
Children were among those killed by floods in Uganda's capital on March 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 26, 2025

Flooding has killed seven people including at least three children after the rising waters swept through parts of Uganda's capital Kampala early on Wednesday, police said.

Intense rainfall deluged the capital after a long period of hot and dry weather, with authorities issuing a warning over flooding.

"Kampala today morning experienced intense rainfall leading to severe floods," Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Seven people, including a three-year-old girl and her 11-month-old sister, died in the flooding, he told AFP, with a third so-far unidentified boy also perishing in the waters.

Property damage

Pedestrians were swept away with the city reporting significant property damage, he said.

An employee of the United States embassy in Kampala was among those killed, Owoyesigyire added. The US embassy is yet to comment.

The sisters drowned in their home in the Kampala suburb of Bukoto after their mother, currently in police custody over negligence charges, locked them inside after leaving for her night shift.

Kampala has faced significant flooding previously, with poor planning and over-crowding, encroachment on wetlands and a lack of drainage contributing to the damage.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us