In a vibrant and historic first, Mogadishu recently hosted “Paint & Coffee Night,” an evening where nearly 1,000 art enthusiasts, from seasoned creators to budding amateurs, primarily Somali youth, gathered to celebrate art, community, and hope.

This public nighttime event, organised under the banner of Mogadishu Arts Night, transformed the Belmonde Hotel into a lively hub of creativity and connection.

The air buzzed with creative energy as participants interacted over coffee, shared stories, and poured their emotions onto canvases.

Live music filled the ambience, weaving a harmonious backdrop to the visual storytelling unfolding throughout the night on Saturday.

Local Somali artists showcased their talent alongside prominent social media influencers, amplifying the event’s reach and impact.

Mogadishu’s resilience

Messages of peace, unity, and hope for a brighter future for Somalia flowed freely through the art and conversations.

Participants voiced strong support for more such cultural initiatives, envisioning a Mogadishu that reclaims its historical place as a vibrant hub of art and creativity.

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Somalia Alper Aktaş, attended the event, spending the evening with Somali creative youth as a show of solidarity, further emphasising the city’s growing stability and potential.

‘‘We emphasised that Mogadishu is now safe enough to host all kinds of activities, including cultural and artistic events. We highlighted that Türkiye’s support to its brother country Somalia extends to all segments of society. We reaffirmed that our support will continue to grow in the period ahead,’’ the Turkish Embassy said in a statement.

This Paint & Coffee Night transcended a mere art exhibition; it became a testament to Mogadishu’s resilience and its profound desire for a peaceful, creatively rich future.

The event’s widespread attention on social media ensured that this beacon of hope resonated far beyond the hotel walls and Somalia’s border, painting a new narrative for a city and country on the rise.