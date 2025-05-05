The Cissé nonuplets, comprising five girls and four boys, were born prematurely at 30 weeks via Caesarean section in Casablanca, Morocco, on May 4, 2021, attracting global attention.

Their birth was a medical marvel, with each baby weighing between 0.5-1 kg. Initially thought to be septuplets, the parents were surprised with nine babies.

The nonuplets' parents, Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby, hosted a celebration for the nonuplets' fourth birthday on Sunday, May 4.

"Everyone asks me to share my secret; I don't have any secret. Yes, really, I don't have a secret," their mother Halima Cissé tells TRT Afrika on their 4th birthday.

The girls are named Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama, and Oumou, and the boys are named Mohammed, Oumar, Elhadji, and Bah.

They spent nine months in Morocco, where they were born, before being taken to Mali.

Blessing from God

Their survival is attributed to exceptional medical care from a team of professionals. The family's journey has been marked by challenges, but they've received widespread support and admiration.

As they celebrate milestones like their 4th birthday, the nonuplets continue to fascinate people worldwide.

Their story highlights advancements in medical science and the resilience of the human spirit.

The family's experience has also raised awareness about multiple births and the importance of quality healthcare.

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's story serves as a testament to the power of hope and determination.

"That's the will of God. We are believers in that sense. It is a blessing from the Almighty, who decided that. And that's exceptional for us. We must give each other the best we can, the affection to share. And each one also has their own peculiarity," the nonuplets' father Abdelkader Arby tells TRT Afrika.

Collective responsibility

As the nonuplets grow and develop, their story will continue to inspire and captivate people globally.

"Traditionally, the birth of twins in our societies was a birth that was taken care of by the entire community. That's when there were two children. Today, we're talking about nonuplets, nine children," Baba Seydou Bally, the head of the Bally Foundation, which supports the family, says.

‘’We would do our best to ensure that the children could have a good social education," Bally adds.

"You can imagine the burden that represents for a young family. So, it was our duty as members of this family, it was our duty, as Africans, to help so that these children could grow up in peace,’’ he appeals.

The nonuplets' remarkable journey is a reminder of the beauty and complexity of life. With their parents' love and care, the Cissé nonuplets are thriving and making their mark on the world.