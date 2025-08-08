AFRICA
DRC condemns killing of 'over 300 civilians by M23 rebels'
‘No peace process can prosper in silence in the face of horror,’ says government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya
The UN says most of the victims were local farmers. / Reuters
20 hours ago

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has strongly condemned the massacre last month of more than 300 civilians in the country’s east allegedly by M23 rebels, despite a ceasefire agreement signed in Doha.

The UN Human Rights Office, citing firsthand accounts, said on Wednesday that at least 319 civilians were killed by the M23 in a series of attacks on four villages in North Kivu province in July.

“This toll, one of the heaviest recorded since the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, is tragically reminiscent of the horror of the Kishishe massacre” in November 2022, a statement by the Communication Ministry said on Thursday.

It said information gathered by the government, which was corroborated by the UN Human Rights Office, confirms that the majority of the victims, including many women and children, were defenceless civilians who were summarily executed in their fields or villages.

Finding perpetrators

The government sent its condolences to the bereaved families and assured the wounded and survivors of its unwavering solidarity.

It also promised to honour the victims by seeking the truth and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Congolese government and M23 signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in the Qatari capital, Doha, following a June 27 peace deal between Congo and Rwanda brokered in Washington.

The declaration, signed by representatives of the Congolese government and a coalition of rebel groups that included the M23, committed both parties to a permanent ceasefire.

Kinshasa denounced what it described as a “flagrant violation” of the commitments in the Qatar-mediated deal aimed at halting fighting in eastern Congo.

“No peace process can prosper in silence in the face of horror,” said government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya.

The M23 on Thursday accused DRC’s military of repeated ceasefire violations ahead of the next round of peace talks.

The UN, Kinshasa and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.

SOURCE:AA
