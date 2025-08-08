The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has strongly condemned the massacre last month of more than 300 civilians in the country’s east allegedly by M23 rebels, despite a ceasefire agreement signed in Doha.

The UN Human Rights Office, citing firsthand accounts, said on Wednesday that at least 319 civilians were killed by the M23 in a series of attacks on four villages in North Kivu province in July.

“This toll, one of the heaviest recorded since the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, is tragically reminiscent of the horror of the Kishishe massacre” in November 2022, a statement by the Communication Ministry said on Thursday.

It said information gathered by the government, which was corroborated by the UN Human Rights Office, confirms that the majority of the victims, including many women and children, were defenceless civilians who were summarily executed in their fields or villages.

Finding perpetrators

The government sent its condolences to the bereaved families and assured the wounded and survivors of its unwavering solidarity.

It also promised to honour the victims by seeking the truth and bringing the perpetrators to justice.