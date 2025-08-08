WORLD
Russian, South African presidents discuss Ukrainian settlement
In phone call, Vladimir Putin thanks Cyril Ramaphosa for contribution to finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Putin and Ramaphosa discussed how to resolve the war with Ukraine. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed ways to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.

During a phone call with the South African president, Putin shared the main outcomes of a meeting in Moscow with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Kremlin statement said.

"Cyril Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for the information provided. The Russian side also positively noted the well-known peace initiative by African states, including South Africa, aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis," it said.

The leaders also discussed the current issues related to further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa, it added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Russia's trade partners in the event of a lack of progress in the Ukrainian settlement. South Africa is part of the economic bloc BRICS, together with Russia, Brazil, India, and China.

SOURCE:AA
