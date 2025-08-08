Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed ways to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.

During a phone call with the South African president, Putin shared the main outcomes of a meeting in Moscow with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Kremlin statement said.

"Cyril Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for the information provided. The Russian side also positively noted the well-known peace initiative by African states, including South Africa, aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis," it said.