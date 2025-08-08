Zambia on Friday expressed "serious concern" at a new US measure requiring its nationals to post a bond of up to $15,000 to travel to the United States on business or tourist visas.

The measure announced Tuesday, which also applies to nationals of Malawi, takes effect on August 20 as part of a one-year pilot project aimed at reducing visa overstays in the United States, where President Donald Trump's administration is cracking down on immigration.

"The Zambian government views this development with serious concern, given its potential economic implications on trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," foreign minister Mulambo Haimbe said in a statement.

The new requirement would cause "unnecessary financial strain" on Zambians, he said.

Talks on visa bond