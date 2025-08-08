WORLD
2 min read
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire decision 'up to Putin'
US president says he's ready to meet Putin regardless of whether Russian leader talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy.
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire decision 'up to Putin'
Analysts say a renewed Trump-Putin meeting could mark a return to the personal diplomacy that defined much of the leaders’ previous relationship. / AP / Reuters
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has said that any decision to reach a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war lies entirely with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's going to be up to him," Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House when asked whether his ceasefire deadline for Putin still stands.

"We're going to see what he has to say. It's going to be up to him. Very disappointed,’’ he added.

Asked whether a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is required before Trump would sit down with the Russian leader, the president replied: "No."

"They would like to meet with me, and I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," Trump said.

On the same day, Putin floated the United Arab Emirates as a possible venue for a meeting with Trump, calling it a "quite suitable location."

He said Moscow and Washington both expressed interest in holding talks.

"We have many friends who are ready to help us organise events of this kind. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin said from the Kremlin.

Regarding a potential trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy, Putin said he had no objection "in principle" but emphasised the need to "create the necessary conditions" before such a meeting could take place.

Recommended
RELATEDTRT Global - Putin may meet Trump in UAE, but refuses to see Zelenskyy for now

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had raised the possibility of a trilateral meeting during talks in Moscow.

However, the Kremlin said it did not engage in discussions about that option and is focusing on arranging a successful bilateral summit between Trump and Putin.

Years of close contact

During his first term, Trump and Putin maintained close contact, holding at least five face-to-face meetings and nine publicly disclosed phone calls, along with multiple exchanges of letters.

Their interactions covered a wide range of global issues — from Syria to Ukraine and arms control.

Trump has now instructed aides to arrange a new call with Putin, potentially paving the way for a summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

While the Kremlin has downplayed reports of a pending invitation, Trump insists preparations are under way.

Analysts say a renewed Trump-Putin meeting could mark a return to the personal diplomacy that defined much of the leaders’ previous relationship.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Guinea-Bissau's president sacks prime minister
Central African Republic to hold general election on December 28, 2025
Erdogan hails Senegal's solidarity with Palestine, rejects orientalist attitudes toward Africa
Six people killed after light aircraft crashes near Kenyan capital
Kenyan lawmakers call for recognition of Palestinian State
By Nuri Aden
Algeria pushes back after Macron urges tougher line in standoff
Ghana's President Mahama replaces ministers killed in helicopter crash
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Sudan's PM Kamil Idris in Egypt on first foreign trip to deepen bilateral ties
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Seven Ethiopian migrants die of hunger, thirst on boat
Ghana declares three days of national mourning for helicopter crash victims
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
Sudan accuses UAE of barring planes from landing
Somalia's president appoints new national security adviser
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us