The M23 rebel group has not received an invitation to peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo scheduled to begin in Doha on Friday, its leader Bertrand Bisimwa told reporters on Thursday.

M23 rebels seized eastern DR Congo's largest city Goma in late January as part of a rapid advance that has given them control of more territory than ever before.

US President Donald Trump's administration has mediated talks between DR Congo and Rwanda that Washington hopes will produce a sustainable peace.

Release of prisoners

Under a separate but parallel mediation effort hosted by Qatar, DR Congo and M23 signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a peace agreement no later than August 8 with the goal of reaching a deal by August 18.

Bisimwa told Reuters on Thursday, however, that M23 had not received an invitation to Doha and that for now there was no M23 delegation there.

Another rebel leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the group would not go to Doha.