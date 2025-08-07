AFRICA
Guinea-Bissau's president sacks prime minister
Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has sacked Prime Minister Rui Duarte Barros.
Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo sacked Prime Minister Rui Duarte Barros on August 7, 2025. / Photo: AFP
August 7, 2025

Embalo has not explained the reason for firing Barros, a member of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which is the country's opposition.

Barros had served as head of government since December 2023, when Embalo dissolved the opposition-dominated parliament following armed clashes the president branded an attempted coup.

Braima Camara, a member of Embalo's ruling Madem G15 party, will replace Barros as prime minister.

Barros's sacking comes four months ahead of a presidential election that Embalo has fixed for November 23.

