Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has sacked Prime Minister Rui Duarte Barros.

Embalo has not explained the reason for firing Barros, a member of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which is the country's opposition.

Barros had served as head of government since December 2023, when Embalo dissolved the opposition-dominated parliament following armed clashes the president branded an attempted coup.