Mopane worms: Namibia's ancient delicacy that transcends generations
In some Southern African cultures, mopane worms are considered a delicacy and are enjoyed as a traditional food source.
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2025

Each year, as the first heavy rains fall across Southern African countries, a quiet transformation sweeps through the mopane woodlands of Namibia.

From the leaves of the mopane tree emerges one of the country’s most prized seasonal foods: the mopane worm, a caterpillar that is highly valued for generations among the Ovambo and Caprivian people in north-central Namibia.

To outsiders, these inch-long creatures may seem an unlikely delicacy. But for some Namibians, the arrival of the mopane worm—known locally as ombidi—signals much more than food. It marks a time of harvest, shared labour, and ancestral connection.

Women and children gather in the bush, carefully hand-picking the worms before they’re cleaned, boiled in salted water, and laid out under the sun to dry.

Traditionally, they are incorporated into stews and porridge. Omagungu and Nshimu (mopane worms and corn pap) were very popular delicacies eaten by locals.

But just as the insect morphs into an adult emperor moth, mopane worms are no longer just ancient staples reserved for centuries-old Namibian tribes.

Contemporary-themed restaurants are experimenting and creating modern recipes with the worms.

Recommended

Chefs use Instagram and TikTok videos to present the worms pan-fried with garlic and chilli and dipped in sauces or served as crunchy toppings on gourmet salads.

Southern African’s chefs, like Adriano Visagie and Ritshidze Sibadali, see the dishes as a symbol of local pride and traditional cuisine.

“The mopane worm can either be eaten dried as a crispy snack or fried to perfection with a pinch of salt,’’ Adriano Visagie says in a teaser in one of his many TikTok videos.

For some in the country, mopane worms are also an economic lifeline. In parts of Zambezi and Kavango, families earn seasonal income by selling dried worms in markets or along the roadside, often fetching higher prices than beef per kilogram.

In recent times, however, mopane worm harvesting has taken on a more commercial dimension.

Mass-produced mopane worms are typically canned in tomato sauce, chilli sauce, or brine and can be found in rural markets around southern Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
