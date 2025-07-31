Each year, as the first heavy rains fall across Southern African countries, a quiet transformation sweeps through the mopane woodlands of Namibia.

From the leaves of the mopane tree emerges one of the country’s most prized seasonal foods: the mopane worm, a caterpillar that is highly valued for generations among the Ovambo and Caprivian people in north-central Namibia.

To outsiders, these inch-long creatures may seem an unlikely delicacy. But for some Namibians, the arrival of the mopane worm—known locally as ombidi—signals much more than food. It marks a time of harvest, shared labour, and ancestral connection.

Women and children gather in the bush, carefully hand-picking the worms before they’re cleaned, boiled in salted water, and laid out under the sun to dry.

Traditionally, they are incorporated into stews and porridge. Omagungu and Nshimu (mopane worms and corn pap) were very popular delicacies eaten by locals.

But just as the insect morphs into an adult emperor moth, mopane worms are no longer just ancient staples reserved for centuries-old Namibian tribes.

Contemporary-themed restaurants are experimenting and creating modern recipes with the worms.