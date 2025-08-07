AFRICA
Central African Republic to hold general election on December 28, 2025
The Central African Republic will hold its general election, including the presidential ballot, at the end of December 2025, the electoral authority said on Thursday.
The Central African Republic (CAR) will hold its general election on December 28, 2025. / Photo: AFP
August 7, 2025

President Faustin Archange Touadera had, in late July, announced he would seek a third term.

According to the published schedule, the CAR's citizens will go to the polls on December 28 for the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voters will also cast ballots in the regional and municipal elections, long delayed by issues with the electoral roll and funding.

More than 2 million voters

By the authority's count, some 2.3 million voters are expected at the ballot box, of which 749,000 will have been freshly enrolled.

First elected president in 2016, Touadera regained the post in 2020.

In recent years the security situation in the Central African Republic has improved.

SOURCE:AFP
