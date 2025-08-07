The Central African Republic will hold its general election, including the presidential ballot, at the end of December 2025, the electoral authority said on Thursday.

President Faustin Archange Touadera had, in late July, announced he would seek a third term.

According to the published schedule, the CAR's citizens will go to the polls on December 28 for the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voters will also cast ballots in the regional and municipal elections, long delayed by issues with the electoral roll and funding.