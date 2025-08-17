Armed "bandits" killed 20 civilians travelling on a truck in the western region of Niger where insurgent groups are active, locals said on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Thursday near the town of Komabangou, according to residents and media reports.

The truck, coming from the market town of Mehanna, was intercepted by "armed bandits" near the Komabangou gold mine, a local resident reported.

The attackers "made all the passengers get off, put nineteen men on one side, and shot them," the source said, adding that the driver was also killed and the truck set on fire.

Women unharmed