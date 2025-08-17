AFRICA
'Armed bandits' kill 20 civilians in west Niger
Armed "bandits" have reportedly killed 20 civilians travelling on a truck in Niger's western region.
Armed "bandits" have killed approximately 20 people in western Niger, local media reported on August 16, 2025. / Getty Images
August 17, 2025

Armed "bandits" killed 20 civilians travelling on a truck in the western region of Niger where insurgent groups are active, locals said on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Thursday near the town of Komabangou, according to residents and media reports.

The truck, coming from the market town of Mehanna, was intercepted by "armed bandits" near the Komabangou gold mine, a local resident reported.

The attackers "made all the passengers get off, put nineteen men on one side, and shot them," the source said, adding that the driver was also killed and the truck set on fire.

Women unharmed

Women were unharmed and two other passengers managed to escape, the local said.

The attack was also mentioned on social media and in local media.

According to the NigerScoop website, "around twenty people were killed" in the attack.

The government of Niger was yet to comment on the attack as of the time of publication.

SOURCE:AFP
