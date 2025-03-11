AFRICA
2 min read
South Sudan’s president sacks three ministers in latest reshuffle
The reshuffle by President Salva Kiir is the latest in a series of sackings that saw him last month dismiss two of his vice-presidents together with the head of national security.
South Sudan’s president sacks three ministers in latest reshuffle
Salva Kiir has been South Sudan's president since 2011 after secession from Sudan. / Others
March 11, 2025

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit sacked three ministers on Monday in his latest cabinet reshuffle.

In the first decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Kiir sacked the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ruben Madol Arol, replacing him with Wek Mamer Kuol.

In another decree, Awut Deng Acuil, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, was also dismissed. Kiir appointed Kuyok Abol Kuyok as her replacement.

In a third decree, Kiir dismissed Joseph Mum Majak, the minister of trade and Industry, and replaced him with Atong Kuol Manyang, the former deputy governor of Jonglei State, who was also dismissed in a previous decree.

Civil war

No reasons were given for the dismissals.

Last month the president sacked Vice-Presidents James Wani Igga and Hussein Abdelbagi, along with National Security Service head Akech Tong Aleu.

The oil-rich nation became the world's newest country in 2011 after seceding from Sudan, but it was then engulfed by civil war after Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar fell out.

A 2018 power-sharing agreement has been fraught with problems.

The peace deal gives the president the prerogative to appoint and dismiss government officials at both the national and state levels.

He can only appoint and dismiss officials who belong to other political parties with the consent of the leadership of those parties.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us