A Palestinian journalist has been killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said.

The non-governmental organisation said on Saturday that Khaled al Madhoun, a cameraman working for the official Palestine TV channel, was shot dead by Israeli fire in the Zikim area.

Al Madhoun was reporting in an area where Palestinians had gathered in search of humanitarian aid when the incident took place.

The syndicate condemned the killing as part of a “systematic campaign” against journalists aimed at silencing Palestinian voices, stressing that reporters in Gaza remain committed to their mission “despite the dangers.”

With al Madhoun’s death, the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 rose to 240, according to the enclave’s government media office.