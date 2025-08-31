AFRICA
Somalia congratulates Türkiye on Victory Day, lauds strong ties
Somalia has congratulated Türkiye on its 103rd Victory Day, which was celebrated on August 30, 2025.
Türkiye has played a significant role in assisting Somalia improve its national security. / Others
By Nuri Aden
August 31, 2025

The Federal Republic of Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the country’s 103rd Victory Day.

In remarks delivered during an interview with TRT Afrika on Sunday, Minister Omar described the day as a solemn and proud moment to honour the sacrifices of Turkish martyrs, and to celebrate the enduring bond of brotherhood between the two nations.

He further conveyed Somalia’s best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and the successful realisation of Türkiye’s vision for its new century.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral ties, Minister Omar underscored that the Somalia–Türkiye partnership is both unique and enduring, rooted in deep historical solidarity and now evolving into a strategic relationship marked by shared opportunity and mutual growth.

'With us through every chapter'

Speaking on the growing ties between the two nations, Minister Omar emphasised that Türkiye has stood by Somalia during its most difficult moments and continues to play a critical role in the country’s path to recovery, development, and stability.

“When the Somali people reflect on their journey of recovery, one truth stands out: Türkiye has been with us through every chapter,” Minister Omar said. “From humanitarian aid to rebuilding institutions and infrastructure, Türkiye’s unwavering support has been essential.”

Omar recalled the pivotal moment in Somalia–Türkiye relations in August 2011, when then–Prime Minister, now President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Mogadishu during a severe famine.

At a time of global indifference, Türkiye’s show of solidarity drew international attention and marked the beginning of its enduring commitment to Somalia’s recovery, extending from humanitarian aid to major investments in infrastructure, health, and education.

Notable role in improving Somalia's security

The minister highlighted Türkiye’s vital role in strengthening Somalia’s security, noting its support in training forces and rebuilding defense institutions.

“Mogadishu is safer today than it was a decade ago because for many Somalis, Türkiye is a trusted ally in the fight against terrorism and instability. Though challenges remain, Türkiye’s role has ensured that progress is preserved and strengthened,” Omar said.

The minister further emphasised that Somalia has become a central pillar in Türkiye’s “Africa Opening” strategy, thanks to their strong, non-interference-based partnership rooted in humanitarian and development cooperation.

“Somalia sees itself as Türkiye’s gateway to East Africa, just as Türkiye has become Somalia’s bridge to Europe and Asia,” Omar said. “This is what South–South cooperation should look like: not just aid, but investment, trade, and opportunity.”

'New phase'

“As Somalia continues to stabilise, Somalia–Türkiye cooperation is entering a new phase focused on economic transformation. Somalia’s untapped resources; fertile land, abundant livestock, rich fisheries, and the longest coastline in Africa, combined with Türkiye’s industrial strength and entrepreneurial drive, present significant opportunities for investment and growth,” Omar noted.

Recent milestones reflect this shift. Türkiye’s Oruç Reis vessel has completed a major petroleum survey off the Somali coast. New agreements in fisheries and plans for a Turkish space launch facility in Somalia signal the beginning of a new era in bilateral cooperation, one driven by innovation, trade, and shared prosperity.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
