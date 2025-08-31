The Federal Republic of Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the country’s 103rd Victory Day.

In remarks delivered during an interview with TRT Afrika on Sunday, Minister Omar described the day as a solemn and proud moment to honour the sacrifices of Turkish martyrs, and to celebrate the enduring bond of brotherhood between the two nations.

He further conveyed Somalia’s best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and the successful realisation of Türkiye’s vision for its new century.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral ties, Minister Omar underscored that the Somalia–Türkiye partnership is both unique and enduring, rooted in deep historical solidarity and now evolving into a strategic relationship marked by shared opportunity and mutual growth.

'With us through every chapter'

Speaking on the growing ties between the two nations, Minister Omar emphasised that Türkiye has stood by Somalia during its most difficult moments and continues to play a critical role in the country’s path to recovery, development, and stability.

“When the Somali people reflect on their journey of recovery, one truth stands out: Türkiye has been with us through every chapter,” Minister Omar said. “From humanitarian aid to rebuilding institutions and infrastructure, Türkiye’s unwavering support has been essential.”

Omar recalled the pivotal moment in Somalia–Türkiye relations in August 2011, when then–Prime Minister, now President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Mogadishu during a severe famine.

At a time of global indifference, Türkiye’s show of solidarity drew international attention and marked the beginning of its enduring commitment to Somalia’s recovery, extending from humanitarian aid to major investments in infrastructure, health, and education.

Notable role in improving Somalia's security