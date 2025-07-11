Tottenham Hotspur has completed a significant acquisition, finalising a reported £55 million deal to sign Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The move marks a major inter-London transfer, as Spurs secure a versatile attacking threat for their squad.

The North London club officially confirmed the transfer on social media.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, subject to work permit," Tottenham posted on X.

Kudus, a highly sought-after player who also drew interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle, has now committed his future to Spurs with the six-year contract.

The 25-year-old Ghana international made a notable impact during his time at West Ham, having joined the club from Ajax in 2023.

Over 65 Premier League appearances for the Hammers, Kudus demonstrated his scoring prowess and playmaking ability, registering 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

West Ham United confirmed the departure in a statement released on X, though they referred to the fee as "undisclosed."

"West Ham United can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has completed a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee," the statement read.

This transaction is the first transfer between the two London rivals since Scott Parker's move to Spurs in 2011.

Spurs' pursuit of Kudus aligns with their strategy to bolster their attacking options with a forward capable of playing across the front line, a role Kudus is well-suited to fill.

Mohammed Kudus has been an integral part of the Ghana national team, known as the Black Stars, since making his debut in 2019. He has represented Ghana at various levels, including the U17 and U20 teams, before becoming a key figure in the senior squad.

Kudus has participated in several major tournaments and qualification campaigns with the Black Stars. He scored on his international debut against South Africa in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 14, 2019.

He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During the tournament, Kudus made a significant impact, notably scoring two goals in Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea. He also played in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where he scored a brace in a 2-2 draw against Egypt.