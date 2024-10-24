AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tunisia president's critic jailed for 'insulting country'
Sonia Dahmani, a prominent Tunisian lawyer, has been sentenced to two years in prison on charges of "insulting" her country.
Tunisia president's critic jailed for 'insulting country'
Tunisian lawyer Sonia Dahmani has been in prison since May 2024 and was sentenced in September to eight months in a separate case. / Photo: Getty Images
October 24, 2024

Sonia Dahmani, a prominent Tunisian lawyer and critic of President Kais Saied, was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday on charges of insulting her country, her lawyer said.

The conviction related to comments on local radio this year when she called Tunisia a racist country, lawyer Sami Ben Ghazi told Reuters.

Her comments followed clashes between migrants and locals.

Dahmani has been in prison since May and was sentenced in September to eight months in a separate case for saying Tunisia was not a good place to live.

Fight against the 'corrupt'

President Saied won a second term this month with 90% of the vote, beating two other candidates, one of whom was in prison, amid opposition criticism that the election was a farce.

Opponents have called for calm after the election, as well as for the release of political prisoners and journalists.

Saied – who the opposition accuses of carrying out a coup when he closed parliament and began ruling by decree in 2021 – said this month after his victory that he would continue the fight against what he called the "corrupt, traitorous and sceptics."

Last week, another court sentenced prominent opposition figure Noureddine Bhiri to 10 years in prison for inciting disobedience.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us