Egypt calls for 'high combat preparedness' amid regional tensions
Egypt’s defence minister on Sunday underlined the importance of maintaining high combat preparedness amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Egypt has urged increased alertness amid rising tensions in the Middle East. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2025

Egypt’s defence minister on Sunday underlined the importance of maintaining high combat preparedness amid escalating developments in the region.

“Maintaining high combat preparedness to face all challenges is the true guarantee of the nation’s security and stability, amid the rapidly evolving events in the region,” Abdel-Maguid Saqr said during a meeting with troops of the Western Military Region in western Egypt.

He called for enhancing awareness among soldiers about regional developments and their implications.

The defence minister said his visit aims to engage with army personnel to ensure their operational preparedness.

Gaza genocide

The visit comes amid Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City, as part of a broader strategy to reoccupy the entire Gaza. Gaza shares border with the Sinai Peninsula in northeastern Egypt.

Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated Gaza which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
