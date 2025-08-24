Egypt’s defence minister on Sunday underlined the importance of maintaining high combat preparedness amid escalating developments in the region.

“Maintaining high combat preparedness to face all challenges is the true guarantee of the nation’s security and stability, amid the rapidly evolving events in the region,” Abdel-Maguid Saqr said during a meeting with troops of the Western Military Region in western Egypt.

He called for enhancing awareness among soldiers about regional developments and their implications.

The defence minister said his visit aims to engage with army personnel to ensure their operational preparedness.

