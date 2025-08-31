Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday arrived in the Chinese port city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a guest of honour.

Starting his diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the event, Erdogan met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and is set to address the SCO Summit in an expanded session on Monday. He will also hold bilateral talks with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The visit marks Erdogan’s first trip to China in five years and comes amid growing strategic ties between Ankara and Beijing.

This year’s SCO summit carries added significance amid global turbulence, with uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire and mounting strains on the world economy from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Commenting on the significance of Türkiye’s participation at the SCO, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev told TRT World in a phone call from Bishkek that Ankara’s presence at the summit highlights its “deliberate strategy: balancing Western alliances while deepening engagement with Eurasia.”

Otorbaev described Türkiye as “the only NATO voice in the SCO,” noting that since 2012 it has been the first and only NATO member to hold SCO dialogue partner status. “This rare position highlights Ankara’s deliberate strategy: balancing Western alliances while deepening engagement with Eurasia,” he explained.

Kyrgyzstan, together with Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, was among the founding members of the “Shanghai Five” established in 1996. The group later evolved into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2001 with the inclusion of Uzbekistan.

Since then, the SCO has expanded significantly. India and Pakistan became full members in 2018, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024. Today, the organisation brings together 10 member states, two observers, and 14 dialogue partners—collectively representing more than 41 percent of the world’s population, over 34 percent of global GDP (PPP), and nearly a quarter of the world’s land area.

