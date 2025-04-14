South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas as the country’s special envoy to the United States.

Jonas’ appointment comes weeks after former South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the United States following a row with President Donald Trump's government.

"I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my special envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the president and the government of the Republic of South Africa," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Mcebisi Hubert Jonas is a veteran activist and public servant with a distinguished career in South African politics and development.

Jonas was the Deputy Minister of Finance of South Africa between May 2014 and March 2017.

“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” a government statement reads.

Hubert Jonas is also credited with playing a pivotal role in establishing ANC and SACP structures in the post-apartheid Eastern Cape and contributed to the formation of the new provincial administration in 1994.

“As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role…This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” Ramaphosa said.

The government also says it remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship.

“In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” the statement adds.