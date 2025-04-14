AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa appoints new special envoy to US after Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas is a veteran activist and public servant with a distinguished career in South African politics and development.
South Africa appoints new special envoy to US after Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion
Jonas was the Deputy Minister of Finance of South Africa between May 2014 and March 2017. / Reuters
April 14, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas as the country’s special envoy to the United States.

Jonas’ appointment comes weeks after former South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the United States following a row with President Donald Trump's government.

"I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my special envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the president and the government of the Republic of South Africa," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Mcebisi Hubert Jonas is a veteran activist and public servant with a distinguished career in South African politics and development.

Jonas was the Deputy Minister of Finance of South Africa between May 2014 and March 2017.

“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” a government statement reads.

Hubert Jonas is also credited with playing a pivotal role in establishing ANC and SACP structures in the post-apartheid Eastern Cape and contributed to the formation of the new provincial administration in 1994.

“As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role…This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” Ramaphosa said.

The government also says it remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship.

“In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” the statement adds.  

TRT Global - Rasool’s expulsion a premeditated Move by the Trump Administration

By expelling Rasool, the administration sent a clear message: dissent will not be tolerated, and those who refuse to toe the line will face consequences.

🔗

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us