Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine on Sunday to resume direct peace talks in Istanbul, starting May 15.

Putin said at a news conference in Moscow that he would hold a phone call Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and request a platform for the talks to discuss pathways toward peace with Ukraine.

Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions.

There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations. Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative," he said.

The president added that a new ceasefire could potentially be negotiated in Istanbul.

"Our proposals are on the table, and the choice rests with the Ukrainian authorities and their supervisors" he said.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Istanbul in March 2022 and agreed on a draft peace agreement.