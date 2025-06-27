Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s firm stance on both the wars in Gaza and Ukraine is beginning to resonate with European leaders.

Speaking live on a local media, A Haber on Friday, Fidan said many EU countries initially resisted ceasefire efforts that didn’t serve Israel’s interests, but are now rethinking their positions.

“Europe didn’t want a ceasefire that went against Israel, but they’ve come to see the situation is no longer sustainable,” he said.

Commenting on tensions between Israel and Iran, Fidan said Israel’s attack prompted Iran to respond within its legitimate right to self-defence. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling regional instability for personal political gain.

“Netanyahu is willing to set the whole region ablaze to stay in power,” Fidan said.

He added that Israel’s recent moves revealed its inability to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme on its own.

Fidan also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict. President Erdogan has reached out to both sides, offering to play a constructive role in reducing tensions, he said.

He noted that diplomacy in Oman may restart soon, potentially leading to dialogue between the US and Iran.

“Türkiye has put forward proposals to help bridge the divide. The main issue remains: the US wants zero enrichment, while Iran insists on its right to peaceful nuclear energy,” he said.