Nigeria's WAFCON win 'lifts' country's spirits, says Tinubu as citizens celebrate record
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has led the nation in celebrating the women's squad after winning a record-extending Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Nigeria women's football team lifted a record-extending tenth continental title in Morocco on July 26, 2025. / Photo: AFP
July 27, 2025

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu led the nation in celebrating the women's squad after a stunning comeback to win a record-extending Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 3-2 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat confirmed the West Africans as the queens of women's football in Africa as they pulled off a 10th title in 13 editions.

Tinubu said the team's "spectacular performance... exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit."

The Super Falcons staged a remarkable comeback from being two goals down to beat Morocco on Saturday night.

'Lifted our spirits'

"You have lifted our spirits. You are a pride to your generation," Tinubu told the team in a post-match video call.

"You have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. Nigeria celebrates you."

Hope to 'keep fighting'

"They have given us some hope that we should keep fighting and not give up even when things are rough."

In the densely-populated neigbourhoods of Dako, Kabusa and Galadimawa of the Nigerian capital Abuja, loud cheers tore through the late night to celebrate Nigeria's two comeback goals.

But the loudest cheers were heard when substitute Jennifer Echegini swept home a free kick with only two minutes left on the clock for the championship-winning goal, and then at full time.

Sunday newspaper carried front page headlines such as "Unstoppable Falcons win 10th WAFCON from two goals down" and "Super Falcons rule Africa again."

SOURCE:AFP
