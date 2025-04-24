Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has stepped into the spotlight to address what she claims is a disregard for her intellectual property rights by some Ghanaian TV stations.

She took to social media on Wednesday, tagging Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Sam Nartey George, and National Film Authority CEO Kafui Danku, seeking intervention.

“I hear you're one of the people that can put a stop to this,” she pleaded in the video.

Her public stand resonates with a growing chorus within the creative industry, especially discontent from Nigerian film creators, who have repeatedly accused Ghanaian TV stations of airing materials without consent.

“That TV station in Ghana, I'm talking to you; don't show my movies. I haven't given you permission,” Ademoye said in a video shared on her Instagram account.

Repeated criticisms

Just last month, fellow Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli voiced similar grievances on Instagram, calling out Ghanaian television stations for airing her movies without proper licensing.

The Ghanaian public officials tagged by Ademoye have now responded with assurances.

Minister of Communication George responded to Ademoye’s social media post emphasising the Ghanaian government’s respect for intellectual property.

“My attention has been drawn to your post thanks to the tag,” he wrote. “I would be raising the issue with my colleague minister responsible for overseeing television content. However, I wish to assure you that our government is very respectful of intellectual property rights and will [ensure] the protection of same,” he wrote.

Film authority boss Danku, on her part, stated, “Hi ma’am, my management and I are working on putting a stop to this. You should see definite actions in a couple of weeks.”

Intellectual property theft in the African film industry remains a huge challenge, with the latest outburst from Ademoye throwing a spotlight on the challenges that confront the legal consumption of film content distribution within the African entertainment landscape.

Analysts agree that a stronger collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities is essential to address with finality the lingering issue between Nigerian filmmakers and Ghana TV stations.