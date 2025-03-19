One of the more daunting challenges of content creation is shielding one's product from intellectual property theft.

Violations often extend beyond someone's creativity being stolen. Artists, filmmakers, singers and writers know how losing exclusive rights to one's work diminishes the incentive to invest time and resources into new projects and undermines a culture where creative contributions are respected and rewarded.

So, when Nigerian actress-filmmaker Omoni Oboli recently took to Instagram to call out some Ghanaian television stations for airing her movies without licensing, her outburst found an echo across the creative industry.

Omoni's post speaks about how broadcasting films without licensing amounts to making a mockery of the toil that goes into creating these products.

Oboli, known for her roles in Nollywood hits like The First Lady and Wives on Strike, also warns of legal action against the offending stations, saying she would hold them accountable for what she describes as blatant intellectual property theft.

"I love my Ghanaian besties, colleagues, and friends, but you see those TV stations in Ghana, I am coming for you! The audacity to show my movies without licensing! If they don't arrest one of you, you won't learn! Watch out! I am coming for every one of you!" Oboli wrote.

The actress referred to "the effort and sleepless nights that go into these projects", which is why the authorities should be safeguarding creators' rights.

Public support

While piracy and illegal broadcasting have long been the bane of the creative economy, varied platforming of content has also created a segment of conscientious consumers who respect producers' rights.

"I am a Ghanaian and am always angry when I see a day-old movie I watched on YouTube being shown on our local TV stations. This is not right. Something must be done," one of Omoni's followers on Instagram has since responded to her post.

Her outburst is not an isolated instance. In September 2023, fellow Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri issued a similar warning to stations airing her content without authorisation and threatened legal action.

In Kenya, budding filmmaker Alice Wambui had a similar experience. "I produced my first short film two years ago, and within weeks, it was aired by a local TV station and on various social media platforms without my permission. It was devastating," she tells TRT Afrika.

"As a young filmmaker, I invested everything I had into that project – time, money and passion. To see it exploited without compensation was heartbreaking."

Enforcement problem

Wambui believes stronger enforcement of IP laws in Africa could rectify these problems.

"Many of us are just starting out and don't have the resources to fight legal battles. But that doesn't mean our work should be stolen. We need governments and regulatory bodies to step up and protect us," she says.

According to Dr Adewale Adeyemi, a legal consultant specialising in entertainment law, the unauthorised broadcasting of films not only eats into creators' earnings but also discourages future investments in the industry.

"Regulatory bodies must enforce IP laws to foster a thriving creative ecosystem," he says.

Kwame Asante, a Ghanaian film industry analyst, acknowledges the challenges local authorities face in reining in violators.

"The Ghana National Film Authority needs to collaborate with stakeholders to address these issues effectively," he advises.

Licensing costs

The unauthorised airing of Nigerian films on Ghanaian television stations has become a recurring problem, sparking tensions between the two countries' entertainment industries.

Nigerian filmmakers argue that such practices deprive them of revenue and devalue their work.

On the other hand, some Ghanaian broadcasters claim that licensing fees are often prohibitively expensive.

Some analysts say this could lead some stations to seek alternative, albeit illegal, means to access content.

The TV and film regulatory authorities in Ghana have not yet commented publicly on the Nigerian filmmakers’ complaints.

However, industry stakeholders are calling for stronger collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities to address the issue.

The proposed solutions include establishing standardised licensing agreements, reducing fees to make them affordable and increasing public awareness about respecting IP.

As Oboli's post continues to spark conversations online, it remains to be seen whether her compelling arguments for action move the needle.

"Creators pour their hearts, souls, and resources into their work," Oboli wrote. "It's time for everyone to respect that and play by the rules."