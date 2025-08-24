AFRICA
1 min read
Migrants from North Africa missing after leaping from boat near Spain’s Balearic Islands
As of August 15, 4,323 migrants had arrived on the islands since the start of the year, marking a 77 percent increase.
Migrants from North Africa missing after leaping from boat near Spain’s Balearic Islands
Spain's civil guard and the coastguard are searching for the missing people. / Reuters
August 24, 2025

Twelve migrants are missing after having leapt from a boat while heading for Spain's Balearic archipelago in the Mediterranean, the authorities have said.

Another 14 migrants were rescued from the same vessel 58 kilometres southeast of the island of Cabrera, local officials said on Saturday.

The rescued migrants told officials that 12 passengers had leapt from the boat on Friday, the local authority said in a statement.

Spain's civil guard and the coastguard were searching for the missing people, who were from North Africa, the statement added.

The migration route from North Africa to the Balearics has seen a surge this year, according to interior ministry figures.

Recommended

As of August 15, 4,323 migrants had arrived on the islands since the start of the year, compared to 2,443 at the same date in 2024 -- a 77-percent increase.

Arrivals to Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean off western Africa, on the other hand, have dropped by 46 percent.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us