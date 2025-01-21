AFRICA
2 MIN READ
What is Africa’s most powerful passport in 2025?
Southern Africa countries dominate the list of Africa's strongest passports in the latest edition of the Hensley Passport Index.
Passport holders from Seychelles can pass visa-free across many countries they visit. / Photo: Getty Images
January 21, 2025

The Seychelles passport is the best to have in Africa which lets you cross 156 borders across the world with no visa, according to the latest edition of the Hensley Passport Index.

Southern Africa countries dominate the list of Africa's strongest passports and occupy eight out of the top ten positions.

The strength of a passport is measured by the number of destinations it allows you to visit without the need of a prior visa in a total of 227 destinations worldwide.

Mauritius passport is the second strongest in Africa allowing access to 151 countries, while South Africa's passport is the third with access to 106 countries.

Other top ten African passports in the index are Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Kenya and Morocco respectively.

Tanzania, Gambia, Uganda, Zambia, Tunisia, Benin, Cape Verde, Ghana, Rwanda and Sierra Leone complete the list of top 20 African powerful passports.

African economic powerhouses ranked lower in this year’s index are Senegal (31), Egypt (40), Ethiopia (48) and Nigeria (49).

The Hensley Passport Index uses data from the airline industry and has been measuring the strength of different passports for 19 years.

A powerful passport has the potential of boosting a country's economy by allowing business travel and attracting foreign investment.

The African Union has been campaigning for visa-free travel within the continent for all African passport holders to boost economic integration.

This year Ghana joined Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia and Benin in offering visa-free entry to African travellers.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
