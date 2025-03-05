Protesters gathered outside the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, demanding an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The demonstrators, comprising women's rights activists and civil society organisations, called for an end to abuse of power within the country’s highest legislative body.

Holding placards with messages such as "Respect Women's Rights" and "No to Sexual Harassment," they urged Akpabio’s resignation and a thorough probe into the allegations.

While the protest remained largely peaceful, police intervened, firing teargas canisters to prevent demonstrators from entering the National Assembly. Several protesters sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Injuries

"Police dispersed us with teargas canisters, and many people sustained injuries. But we have relocated to the Unity Fountain in Abuja to continue the protest," Bimbo Ajayi, one of the protesters, told Anadolu.

Last Friday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, 2023.

She also alleged that on a separate occasion, the Senate president insinuated that she should "take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor. Akpoti-Uduaghan has since filed a lawsuit against Akpabio, seeking 100 billion naira ($67 million) in general damages.

This is not the first time Akpabio has faced such allegations. In 2020, former Niger Delta Development Commission Managing Director Joy Nunieh also accused him of sexual harassment, a claim he denied.

Public outrage

As the allegations continue to spark public outrage, human rights advocates and former government officials have weighed in, describing the situation as a serious embarrassment to the legislative arm of government.

The National Assembly has yet to issue an official statement, but sources within the Senate indicate that an investigation may be underway.