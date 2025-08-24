The Nigerian Air Force has rescued 76 kidnap victims, including women and children, after a precision air strike on a bandit stronghold in northwest Katsina State, authorities said on Saturday.

The operation, targeting Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area, was part of a manhunt for a gang leader named Babaro who has been linked to a deadly attack on a mosque last week in the town of Malumfashi in northwest Nigeria.

One child died during the rescue, the state's Internal Security Ministry said, but it was not clear if there were any other casualties among the kidnap victims or the gang members.