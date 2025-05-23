The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new CAF Champions League trophy ahead of the CAF Champions League final on Saturday.

The first leg final game is between South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC of Egypt, scheduled to be held in Pretoria.

The unveiling took place on Thursday in Johannesburg and was attended by some African football legends, including Lucas Radebe, Teko Modise and Siphiwe Tshabalala, as well as several African football leaders.

One of the two finalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids, will make history when they lift the new trophy.

‘Tournament evolution’

"CAF’s official unveiling of the striking new trophy design is far more than a mere replacement; it represents a powerful evolution of CAF’s commitment to modernisation and innovation ," CAF said in their statement.

CAF says it continually seeks to rebrand and reposition African football with a special focus on interclub competitions at the moment.

"This CAF Champions League trophy reveal reflects our goals and bold steps toward an exciting African club football environment. With this, we aim to elevate the stature of African club competitions to global prominence, strengthen our commercial appeal, and inspire a new generation of footballing talent,” CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba said.

CAF adds the new trophy "draws inspiration from the fierce competition and rich cultural heritage of the continent" and that "the trophy features sleek silver and gold lines, symbolising unity, rivalry, and the competitive balance that defines the tournament."

The return leg of the CAF Champions League final is scheduled for June 1st.