SPORTS
2 min read
CAF unveils new Champions League trophy ahead of final match
CAF says the new trophy draws inspiration from the fierce competition and rich cultural heritage of the continent.
CAF unveils new Champions League trophy ahead of final match
CAF says it continually seeks to rebrand and reposition African football. / Others
May 23, 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new CAF Champions League trophy ahead of the CAF Champions League final on Saturday.

The first leg final game is between South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC of Egypt, scheduled to be held in Pretoria.

The unveiling took place on Thursday in Johannesburg and was attended by some African football legends, including Lucas Radebe, Teko Modise and Siphiwe Tshabalala, as well as several African football leaders.

One of the two finalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids, will make history when they lift the new trophy.

‘Tournament evolution’

"CAF’s official unveiling of the striking new trophy design is far more than a mere replacement; it represents a powerful evolution of CAF’s commitment to modernisation and innovation ," CAF said in their statement.

CAF says it continually seeks to rebrand and reposition African football with a special focus on interclub competitions at the moment.

"This CAF Champions League trophy reveal reflects our goals and bold steps toward an exciting African club football environment. With this, we aim to elevate the stature of African club competitions to global prominence, strengthen our commercial appeal, and inspire a new generation of footballing talent,” CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba said.

CAF adds the new trophy "draws inspiration from the fierce competition and rich cultural heritage of the continent" and that "the trophy features sleek silver and gold lines, symbolising unity, rivalry, and the competitive balance that defines the tournament."

The return leg of the CAF Champions League final is scheduled for June 1st.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us