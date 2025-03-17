Belgium and Rwanda announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kigali said on Monday it was severing diplomatic relations, ‘‘effective immediately’’, and giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the East African country, accusing Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."

Belgium's foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said the move was "disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue."

EU sanctions Rwanda

Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.

Belgium is DRC’s former colonial ruler and is believed to have remained deeply involved in the country’s mineral sector.

DRC’s vast mineral resources, including lithium, coltan and cobalt, attract various regional and global players, and are at the heart of the ongoing armed conflict.

Meanwhile, the EU on Monday imposed sanctions on three senior Rwandan military commanders and the head of Kigali's state mining agency over the M23 offensive in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The three commanders lead Rwanda's special forces and two divisions accused of deploying troops in eastern DR Congo to back the armed group, according to the EU's official journal.

Peace talks in Angola

Rwandan government has yet to publicly respond to the EU’s decision, but has repeatedly denied the accusations of backing M23 rebels.

African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in Congo, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Kigali denies claims that it supports the rebels.

Peace talks between the M23 rebels and the DRC government, brokered by Angola, are set to begin in Luanda on Tuesday.





