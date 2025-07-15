Ethiopian authorities arrested 82 people suspected to be members of the Daesh terrorist group, the intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

The National Intelligence and Security Service said those arrested were allegedly trained in a neighbouring nation and deployed to several areas of Ethiopia.

The arrests were carried out in Addis Ababa and in the Oromia, Amhara, Somali and Harari regions.

Authorities said some of those detained are believed to have been involved in unlawful activities including intelligence gathering, financing and logistics.

The agency said communities assisted in the arrests and investigations are under way.