AFRICA
1 min read
Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh terrorist group
Ethiopian authorities have arrested 82 people suspected to be members of the Daesh terrorist group.
Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Daesh terrorist group
Authorities in Ethiopia have arrested 82 suspected members of Daesh terrorist group. / Getty
July 15, 2025

Ethiopian authorities arrested 82 people suspected to be members of the Daesh terrorist group, the intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

The National Intelligence and Security Service said those arrested were allegedly trained in a neighbouring nation and deployed to several areas of Ethiopia.

The arrests were carried out in Addis Ababa and in the Oromia, Amhara, Somali and Harari regions.

Authorities said some of those detained are believed to have been involved in unlawful activities including intelligence gathering, financing and logistics.

The agency said communities assisted in the arrests and investigations are under way.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us