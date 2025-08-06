Musa Kombi walks the edge of his inherited family plantation in eastern Congo's Beni, mentally mapping where rows of coffee end and those of cocoa begin.

He used to grow arabica across two hectares. Now, just 0.8 hectares of coffee crop remain.

Cocoa is easier to tend to. It also sells faster. Musa doesn't talk about giving up; just adjusting.

In Beni, where cool mountain air and volcanic soil once made coffee the undisputed king of cash crops, farmers are abandoning arabica and robusta for cocoa.

The arithmetic driving their decision is that cocoa is less labour-intensive than growing coffee and commands higher prices in the long run.

So, is DRC turning its back on coffee despite demand increasing worldwide?

While figures vary, coffee remains a key export product, contributing significantly to the region's economy and supplying international markets, especially in Europe and beyond.

According to a recent report, DRC's coffee-rich eastern region still ships thousands of tonnes of beans annually, with robusta making up over 70% of the output.

What this data masks is a steady decline in the popularity of coffee as a cash crop in these parts. Large-scale displacement triggered by conflict has also impacted farm activities, causing DRC's coffee production to plummet almost 75% in 40 years.

In the late 1980s, DRC was estimated to produce between 120,000 and 130,000 metric tonnes of coffee annually.

Quality produce

Congo's organic advantage should have been its trump card. The country's high-altitude plantations, stretching from the mist-shrouded eastern mountains to the dense forests of Équateur province, have never known chemical fertilisers.

Farmers here grow coffee the way their ancestors did: with compost, patience and ample rainfall.