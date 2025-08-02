The numbers coming out of Nigeria's corporate boardrooms read like fantasy.

Several companies have declared up to 500% increases in profit. Their stocks have doubled and, in some cases, even trebled.

Investors who bought banking shares two years ago are now tracking with glee their 44-naira (US $0.029) investments trade above 100 naira ($0.065) in the bourse.

But for every celebration in Lagos's financial district, there's a harsher reality playing out on Nigeria's streets.

The same liberal economic policies that have unleashed this corporate bonanza — mainly fuel-subsidy removal and currency flotation — have unwittingly squeezed ordinary Nigerians' purchasing power.

"The level of profitability declared by Nigerian companies is superb, more so against the backdrop of what preceded it. Foreign exchange losses contributed in large part to profits being eroded the previous year," Kasimu Garba Kurfi, CEO of APT Securities and Funds, tells TRT Afrika.

After a shaky 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria was able to stabilise foreign exchange rates this year, setting up the naira for a welcome rally against the dollar.

"Nigerian companies are no longer declaring foreign-exchange losses. As a result, their profitability has more than doubled," explains Kurfi. "Those who invested in the turnaround stand to directly benefit from the economic boom."

Industrial conglomerate Dangote declared a 418-billion naira profit for the second quarter, which translates into a 250% increase year on year.

Okomu Oil, which produces palm oil, surpassed its forecast to declare 34.841 billion naira in quarterly profits. The profit growth worked out to 459%.

Disparity in gains

Therein lies the crux of Nigeria's economic paradox.

When a country pursues liberal economic policies, some people gain more while others become poorer, creating a stark divide in the economy.