Cecil the lion was the face of Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, had his own Wikipedia page, and a GPS collar tracked by Oxford researchers.

Tourists would fly to Zimbabwe just to photograph him. He was, in every possible way, the king of the pride.

Then one evening in July 2015, a wealthy American trophy hunter's bow and arrow ended it all.

Cecil's killing blew up on social media, sparking protests from London to Los Angeles and turning him into the posthumous mascot of a campaign against trophy hunting.

A decade on, lions and other wildlife continue to die the same way every year. Just that they don't make it to the headlines like Cecil did.

August 10 marks World Lion Day, which Dr Angie Elwin, head of research at World Animal Protection, calls "a stark reminder that the 'king of the jungle' remains unprotected from commercial exploitation through trophy hunting and captive breeding".

Production line

The growth of South Africa's captive breeding industry over the past 30 years reflects how skewed conservation priorities have become.

The country now has nearly 8,000 lions in captivity, more than double the 3,500 in the wild.

Worldwide, only about 20,000 lions remain outside of captive breeding centres, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"Most lion farms are pretty intensive production lines," Dr Louise de Waal, director of the conservation campaign Blood Lions, tells TRT Afrika.

In the wild, lioness gives birth once every two years. In captivity, she would potentially have four to five litters during the same period.

Cubs are separated from their mothers within days or weeks. Then, as Elwin points out, they are "monetised at every stage of life": from "cub petting" attractions to "walking with lions" experiences.

Once too large to handle, a captive-bred lion is invariably sold as a target in a canned hunt, or commercialised killing of trophy animals within enclosed spaces, from where escape is impossible. It's a blood sport that represents the worst of human indulgences.

Even death doesn't end the lion's humiliating torment.

"Skins, skulls and paws become trophies, while bones may be dried, boxed, and sometimes illegally traded for use in the international big cat bone trade," Elwin tells TRT Afrika.

Hunters hang the heads and skins on their walls.

Ban only in name

South Africa banned the legal export of lion skeletons in 2019, but a recent World Animal Protection investigation revealed that illegal trade continues.