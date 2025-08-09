Twice a year, the tiny Red Knot embarks on an extraordinary 16,000km journey between Siberia and the western African coast, more than the distance of the world's longest commercial nonstop flight (15,349km) between New York and Singapore.

This 140gm migratory bird's flight remains one of nature's most astonishing feats of endurance, achieved by a creature barely larger than an adult palm, without the twin engines of a jumbo plane.

But this epic migration, along with billions of other bird journeys across the African-Eurasian flyway, faces an escalating crisis.

The world has lost 22% of its wetlands since the 1970s, equivalent to more than half a billion football pitches.

As wildlife experts gathered in Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls National Park for the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands (COP15) from July 23 to 31, they confronted a worrying reality outlined in the Global Wetland Outlook 2025.

At least 400 million hectares of wetlands have vanished since 1970, with nearly a quarter of those remaining in degraded condition.

Avian superhighway

The African-Eurasian flyway represents one of eight major global routes that birds follow as part of their nature, linking habitats across Africa, Europe and Asia.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, the red knot shorebird travels such a long distance to breed in Siberia and winter on Africa's western coasts.

The 10gm Willow Warbler flies twice a year between northeast Siberia and Southern Africa, entailing a journey of 11,300km one-way. The White Stork, too, returns annually to the same nest along this route.

Three distinct categories make up the migratory travel caravan – waterbirds such as pelicans, herons, storks, flamingos, and even African penguins; landbirds like the black-bellied bustard that is common in Kenya's Maasai Mara, and the helmeted guinea fowl found in the Sahara.

The travellers also include raptors – birds of prey like vultures, eagles, hawks and falcons that sit atop the food chain.

More than 100 migratory bird species have been recorded in southern Africa alone, with 35 intra-African migrant species documented in South Africa.

Yet, according to BirdLife International, a global partnership of non-governmental organisations working to conserve birds and their habitats, "the birds on this flyway are some of the most persecuted on the planet, with at least 10% threatened with extinction".

Pit stops in peril

Wetlands, which account for 6% of Earth's surface, support 40% of global biodiversity and the livelihoods of four billion people worldwide.

"For billions of migratory birds, wetlands are vital stopovers, providing places to feed and breed during their long and arduous migrations," Martin Harper, chief executive officer of BirdLife International, tells TRT Afrika.